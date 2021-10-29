UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $558.76 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $558,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,298,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.18. 4,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average is $315.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.