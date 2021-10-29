UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,908 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $333,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 590,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

