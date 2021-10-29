UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RHM. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of ETR RHM traded down €0.92 ($1.08) during trading on Friday, hitting €83.02 ($97.67). 327,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.80.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

