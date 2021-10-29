UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of UFP Technologies worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $469.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.96.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.