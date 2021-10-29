Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Issues Earnings Results

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.78.

Get Ultralife alerts:

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,265.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.