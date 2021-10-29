Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.39

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.39 and traded as low as $31.70. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 8,063 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $142.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 81.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

