Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $102,734.20 on Top Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $31.03 million and $224,427.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $102,734.20 or 1.65684950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

