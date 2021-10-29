United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.94%.

Shares of United Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.