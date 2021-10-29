United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of X stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. 70,020,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,256,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
