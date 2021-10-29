United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of X stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. 70,020,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,256,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

