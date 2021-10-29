Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Univar Solutions worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 828,442 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

