Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $21.06. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,784. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

