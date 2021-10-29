Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.
NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $21.06. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,784. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
