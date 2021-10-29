Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 79,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,256,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

