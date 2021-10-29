UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading Up 0.1%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 2,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

UOL Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

