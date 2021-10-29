Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

UPST stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.04. 2,772,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

