Uptrennd 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,192.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 68.7% against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $76,890.16 and approximately $1,192.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

