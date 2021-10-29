US Ecology (ECOL) to Release Earnings on Friday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect US Ecology to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
