US Ecology (ECOL) to Release Earnings on Friday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect US Ecology to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

