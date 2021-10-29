US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Trading Up 0.2%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 1,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.