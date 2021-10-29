US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of US Foods worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

