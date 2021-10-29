USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

USAK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

