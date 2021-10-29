USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.39

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $19.03. USA Truck shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 88,388 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.14.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

