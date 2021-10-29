USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 355 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 82,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

