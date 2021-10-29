USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Down 1.4%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 30,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 40,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.