USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 446,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average session volume of 28,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,563,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

