UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.34. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 258,732 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

