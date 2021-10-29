V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.