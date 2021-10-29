Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

VLY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 82,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

