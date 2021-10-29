Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $219.26

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.26 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.85). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 19,378 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a current ratio of 28.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.92.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.