VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Shares Up 1.4%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.58. 60,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 48,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owned about 0.18% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

