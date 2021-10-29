Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,299,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

