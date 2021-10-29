Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $78.29 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter.

