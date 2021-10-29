Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $78.29 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.