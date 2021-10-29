Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

