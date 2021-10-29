Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 32,699 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.67% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $168,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,455 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

