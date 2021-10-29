Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 70,549 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.22% of Argo Group International worth $166,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGO opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

