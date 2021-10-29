Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Camping World worth $166,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.70%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.