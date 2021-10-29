Vanguard Group Inc. Has $165.95 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.11% of Cimpress worth $165,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

