Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.13% of PBF Energy worth $167,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 520,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

PBF opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.