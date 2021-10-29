Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 49,470 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.82% of Materion worth $166,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Materion by 25,614.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

MTRN stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

