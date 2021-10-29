Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.32% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $168,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.