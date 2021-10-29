Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.17% of Revolution Medicines worth $167,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.75 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

