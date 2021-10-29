Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,006,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.66% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $147,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

