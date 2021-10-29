Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,291,075 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,291,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.72% of United Microelectronics worth $168,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $317,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $3,462,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 86.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 535.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,922 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UMC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

