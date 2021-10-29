Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $433.55

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $433.55 and last traded at $433.25, with a volume of 992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

