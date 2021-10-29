Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Cut by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. 12,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

