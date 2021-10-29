Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $68.59. Approximately 265,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 215,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.