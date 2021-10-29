Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

VAW opened at $186.52 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.96.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

