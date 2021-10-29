Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $76.20. Approximately 235,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 412,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22.

