Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Shares Up 1.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.24 and last traded at $92.15. 1,290,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 798,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.