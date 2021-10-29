Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $223.55 and last traded at $223.49. Approximately 11,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 28,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.70.

