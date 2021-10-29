Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Shares Up 1.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.14 and last traded at $146.04. Approximately 18,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 65,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82.

