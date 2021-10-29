Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Trading 0% Higher

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.21. 1,988,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,489,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.